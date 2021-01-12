Global Food Irradiation Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Food Irradiation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Food Irradiation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Food irradiation (the application of ionizing radiation to food) is a technology that improves the safety and extends the shelf life of foods by reducing or eliminating microorganisms and insects. Like pasteurizing milk and canning fruits and vegetables, irradiation can make food safer for the consumer.

Increasing concerns over the food-borne diseases and high food losses from infection, contamination, and spoilage are some of the key factors driving the food irradiation market. Growing demand for meat and poultry farm products is also fuelling the demand for food irradiation solutions. Rising public concerns over food safety and increased demand for raw food products such as lettuce or spinach will provide ample opportunities to global food irradiation solution providers over the next six years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Irradiation Market

The global Food Irradiation market size is projected to reach US$ 193.9 million by 2026, from US$ 187.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Food Irradiation Scope and Segment

Food Irradiation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Irradiation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Food Technology Service, Inc

IONISOS SA

ScanTech Sciences, Inc

GRAY STAR, Inc

STERIS

Nordion

SADEX Corporation

…

Food Irradiation Breakdown Data by Type

Electron Beam Radiation

Gamma Radiation

X-Ray Radiation

Food Irradiation Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Food Irradiation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Food Irradiation market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Food Irradiation Market Share Analysis

