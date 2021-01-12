Global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) are fiber optic based optoelectronic instruments which measure acoustic interactions along the length of a fiber optic sensing cable.
The main players in the market include OptaSense (QinetiQ), Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE), Fotech Solutions, Silixa, Hifi Engineering, Future Fibre Technologies (Ava Group), AP Sensing, Banweaver, Omnisens, these companies account for about 70% of the market, so this is a relatively concentrated industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market
In 2019, the global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market size was US$ 292.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 500.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing Scope and Market Size
Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market is segmented into
DASI
DASP
By type, in 2018, DASI accounted for a major share of 76.15% the global fiber optic distributed acoustic sensing market.
Segment by Application, the Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Power & Utilities
Transport
Others (Critical Infrastructure, Military & Defense, etc.)
By application, the oil & gas holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a value of 238.69 million US$ by 2025, with market share
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Share Analysis
Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing product introduction, recent developments, Fiber Optic Distributed Acoustic Sensing sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
OptaSense (QinetiQ)
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Baker Hughes (GE)
Fotech Solutions
Silixa
Hifi Engineering
Future Fibre Technologies (Ava Group)
AP Sensing
Banweaver
Omnisens
