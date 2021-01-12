Global EV Traction Motor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global EV Traction Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global EV Traction Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for EV Traction Motor in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced EV Traction Motor. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of new energy automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of EV Traction Motor will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global EV Traction Motor Market

In 2019, the global EV Traction Motor market size was US$ 6146 million and it is expected to reach US$ 60480 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 38.2% during 2021-2026.

Global EV Traction Motor Scope and Market Size

EV Traction Motor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV Traction Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the EV Traction Motor market is segmented into

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Segment by Application, the EV Traction Motor market is segmented into

BEV

PHEV

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and EV Traction Motor Market Share Analysis

EV Traction Motor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, EV Traction Motor product introduction, recent developments, EV Traction Motor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BMW

Tesla

Broad-Ocean

BYD

Nissan

Continental AG

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

ZF

Groupe Renault

Toyota

Meidensha

BOSCH

UAES

LG

Dajun Tech

SIEMENS

Greatland Electrics

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magna

