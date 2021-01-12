In this report, the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-shelf-label-esl-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.
ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.
An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.
Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market
In 2019, the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size was US$ 723 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1879.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Scope and Market Size
Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is segmented into
LCD
E-Paper
Segment by Application, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is segmented into
Department Stores/Mass Merchandise
Grocery/Supermarket
Drug Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Share Analysis
Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product introduction, recent developments, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
BOC (SES-imagotag)
Pricer
SoluM
E Ink
Displaydata
Opticon Sensors Europe B.V
DIGI
Hanshow Technology
LG innotek
Panasonic
Altierre
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-shelf-label-esl-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com