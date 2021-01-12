Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electrodialysis Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrodialysis Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrodialysis (ED) is used in seawater desalination to produce salt, food, pharmaceutical, laboratory and recycling environments and others fields. ED is a Laboratory membrane separation process in which ions are transported through ion- permeable membranes, from one stream to another, under the influence of a voltage potential gradient. Two types of membranes are used: cationic-exchange membranes only allow cations to transport, and anion-exchange membranes only allow anions through. These membranes are impermeable to liquids. A large number of alternating cation and anion-exchange membranes are assembled to form diluate and concentrate compartments in what is known as an electrodialysis stack.

Electrodialysis (ED) is used to transport salt ions from one solution through ion-exchange membranes to another solution under the influence of an applied electric potential difference. This is done in a configuration called an electrodialysis cell. The cell consists of a feed (dilute) compartment and a concentrate (brine) compartment formed by an anion exchange membrane and a cation exchange membrane placed between two electrodes. In almost all practical electrodialysis processes, multiple electrodialysis cells are arranged into a configuration called an electrodialysis with alternating anion and cation exchange membranes forming the multiple electrodialysis cells.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Electrodialysis Equipment in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the other regions also have huge demand on it for the environment protection etc.

In 2019, the global Electrodialysis Equipment market size was US$ 323.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 426.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Electrodialysis Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Continuous Electrodialysis

Batch Electrodialysis

Seawater Desalination

Foods/Pharmaceutical

Recycling Environments

Laboratory

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Electrodialysis Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

PCCell GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GE Water & Process Technologies

C-Tech Innovation Ltd

ASTOM

AGC ENGINEERING

FuMA-Tech

Hangzhou Iontech Environmental Technology Co

EURODIA

Saltworks Technologies Inc

Electrosynthesis Company

WGM Sistemas

Doromil

Innovative Enterprise

Shandong Tianwei Membrane Technology

