Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electrodialysis Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrodialysis Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electrodialysis (ED) is used in seawater desalination to produce salt, food, pharmaceutical, laboratory and recycling environments and others fields. ED is a Laboratory membrane separation process in which ions are transported through ion- permeable membranes, from one stream to another, under the influence of a voltage potential gradient. Two types of membranes are used: cationic-exchange membranes only allow cations to transport, and anion-exchange membranes only allow anions through. These membranes are impermeable to liquids. A large number of alternating cation and anion-exchange membranes are assembled to form diluate and concentrate compartments in what is known as an electrodialysis stack.
Electrodialysis (ED) is used to transport salt ions from one solution through ion-exchange membranes to another solution under the influence of an applied electric potential difference. This is done in a configuration called an electrodialysis cell. The cell consists of a feed (dilute) compartment and a concentrate (brine) compartment formed by an anion exchange membrane and a cation exchange membrane placed between two electrodes. In almost all practical electrodialysis processes, multiple electrodialysis cells are arranged into a configuration called an electrodialysis with alternating anion and cation exchange membranes forming the multiple electrodialysis cells.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Electrodialysis Equipment in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the other regions also have huge demand on it for the environment protection etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Electrodialysis Equipment market size was US$ 323.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 426.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Electrodialysis Equipment Scope and Market Size
Electrodialysis Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrodialysis Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electrodialysis Equipment market is segmented into
Continuous Electrodialysis
Batch Electrodialysis
Segment by Application, the Electrodialysis Equipment market is segmented into
Seawater Desalination
Foods/Pharmaceutical
Recycling Environments
Laboratory
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electrodialysis Equipment Market Share Analysis
Electrodialysis Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electrodialysis Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Electrodialysis Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
PCCell GmbH
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
GE Water & Process Technologies
C-Tech Innovation Ltd
ASTOM
AGC ENGINEERING
FuMA-Tech
Hangzhou Iontech Environmental Technology Co
EURODIA
Saltworks Technologies Inc
Electrosynthesis Company
WGM Sistemas
Doromil
Innovative Enterprise
Shandong Tianwei Membrane Technology
