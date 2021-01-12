Global Electric Smart Meter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Smart Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Smart Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing.
The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 72% of the global total in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
In 2019, the global Electric Smart Meter market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Smart Meter Scope and Market Size
Electric Smart Meter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Smart Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Smart Meter market is segmented into
Single-phase Smart Meter
Three-phase Smart Meter
Segment by Application, the Electric Smart Meter market is segmented into
Residential Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Smart Meter Market Share Analysis
Electric Smart Meter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Smart Meter product introduction, recent developments, Electric Smart Meter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Landis+Gyr
Itron
Honeywell Elster
Aclara Technologies (GE Meter)
ELO Sistemas Eletronicos
Sensus
IUSA
Siemens
Nansen
S&T AG
