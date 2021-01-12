In this report, the Global Electric Gripper market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Gripper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electric-gripper-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

An electric gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric motor rather than pneumatic power, the electric gripper grips and releases work pieces.

Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric gripper is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric gripper and three-finger electric gripper. Electric gripper is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Gripper Market

In 2019, the global Electric Gripper market size was US$ 186.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 286.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Gripper Scope and Market Size

Electric Gripper market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Gripper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Gripper market is segmented into

Two-Finger Electric Gripper

Three-Finger Electric Gripper

Segment by Application, the Electric Gripper market is segmented into

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Gripper Market Share Analysis

Electric Gripper market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Gripper product introduction, recent developments, Electric Gripper sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Samsung

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electric-gripper-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Electric Gripper market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Electric Gripper markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Electric Gripper Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Electric Gripper market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Electric Gripper market

Challenges to market growth for Global Electric Gripper manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Electric Gripper Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com