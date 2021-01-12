Global Desalination Technologies Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Desalination Technologies market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Desalination Technologies market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Desalination is a process of removing dissolved salts from seawater to produce fresh water for consumption. There are two major types of desalination technologies around the world, namely membrane desalination and thermal desalination.

The Middle East and Africa is a leading region, followed by Asia-Pacific for the desalination equipment. The demand in the region is high owing to the fresh aqua demand in the area. The region accounted for over 41% of the global demand in 2017.

Desalination Technologies market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Ampac USA

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Koch Membranes Systems

DowDuPont

BWT Group

Poseidon Water

Genesis Water Technologies

Kysearo

SeaTask

Lenntech

Toray

IDE Technologies

Degremont

Acciona

Biwater International

Hyflux

Xylem Applied Water

Lifestream Water

KSB

Aquatech

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage Filtration (MSF)

Multi-effect Distillation (MSD)

Others

Municipal

Industrial

Others

The Desalination Technologies market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Desalination Technologies market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

