Global Collaborative Robots Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Collaborative Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Collaborative Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles — from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

Collaborative robots are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.

In 2019, the global Collaborative Robots market size was US$ 856.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15310 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 50.4% during 2021-2026.

Collaborative Robots market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Collaborative Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Payload, the Collaborative Robots market is segmented into

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Segment by Application, the Collaborative Robots market is segmented into

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Universal Robots

Techman Robot

FANUC

KUKA

Doosan Robotics

AUBO Robotics

ABB

YASKAWA

Precise Automation

Automata

Productive Robotics

Kawasaki

