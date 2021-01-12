In this report, the Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-devices-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Cold chain monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability.
Europe is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 31%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices Market
In 2019, the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market size was US$ 2996 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6072.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices Scope and Market Size
Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is segmented into
Data Loggers & Sensors
RFID Devices
Telemetry & Telematics Devices
Networking Devices
Dumb Indicator
Cellular Connected Devices
Data loggers & sensors segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value share throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account over 38.36% of value share in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is segmented into
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
Report data showed that 56% of the cold chain tracking and monitoring market demand in food and beverages, 34% in pharma & healthcare in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices Market Share Analysis
Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices product introduction, recent developments, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sensitech
ORBCOMM
Testo
Emerson
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Nietzsche Enterprise
Haier Biomedical
Temptime
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
Dickson
Omega
Oceasoft
Hanwell Solutions
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Duoxieyun
ZeDA Instruments
Spotsee
Controlant Ehf
Infratab
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
Rotronic
Jucsan
Monnit Corporation
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-devices-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com