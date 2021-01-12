Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cold chain monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability.

Europe is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 31%.

In 2019, the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market size was US$ 2996 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6072.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is segmented into

Data Loggers & Sensors

RFID Devices

Telemetry & Telematics Devices

Networking Devices

Dumb Indicator

Cellular Connected Devices

Data loggers & sensors segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value share throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account over 38.36% of value share in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market is segmented into

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Report data showed that 56% of the cold chain tracking and monitoring market demand in food and beverages, 34% in pharma & healthcare in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices Market Share Analysis

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices product introduction, recent developments, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring devices sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sensitech

ORBCOMM

Testo

Emerson

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Nietzsche Enterprise

Haier Biomedical

Temptime

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

Dickson

Omega

Oceasoft

Hanwell Solutions

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Duoxieyun

ZeDA Instruments

Spotsee

Controlant Ehf

Infratab

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

Rotronic

Jucsan

Monnit Corporation

