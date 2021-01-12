Global CNC Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global CNC Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global CNC Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.
In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.
In 2019, the global CNC Machine market size was US$ 32800 million and it is expected to reach US$ 40720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Segment by Type, the CNC Machine market is segmented into
CNC Lathe
CNC Milling Machine
CNC Grinding machine
Others
Segment by Application, the CNC Machine market is segmented into
Machinery manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace & defense
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The major companies include:
Yamazaki Mazak
DMG Mori Seiki
TRUMPF
AMADA
Okuma Corporation
MAG
JTEKT Corporation
Schuler
GF Machining Solutions
Haas Automation
Emag
Hyundai WIA
Doosan Infracore
Makino
INDEX
Bystronic
Körber Schleifring
Gleason
KOMATSU NTC
GROB
Hurco
HERMLE
Hardinge Group
Chiron
TORNOS
Schutte
NAGEL
MHI
SAMAG
SMTCL
