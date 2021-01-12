Global Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Ballistic Protective Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ballistic Protective Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ballistic Protective Equipment is worn by the military, police, first responders and civilian personnel such as security guards, focusing on the environmental operating conditions and the thermophysiological burden on the wearers.

North America is the major market for soft armors owing to most of the soldier modernization programs being conducted in the region. The U.S. is also involved in the expansion of Buffalo A2 Bar Armor Kits program which will also increase the demand for ballistic protective equipment market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth on account of dynamic geopolitical relations among South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Vietnam, India, China, and Bangladesh. The rising military spending by China and India as part of their geopolitical strategies is projected to balance Asia Pacific market growth over the forecast.

The global Ballistic Protective Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 4092.5 million by 2026, from US$ 3980.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6%% during 2021-2026.

Global Ballistic Protective Equipment Scope and Segment

Ballistic Protective Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic Protective Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Seyntex

Honeywell International

Tencate

Rheinmetall AG

Point Blank Enterprise

Morgan Advanced Materials

ArmorSource LLC

Craig International Ballistics

Survitec Group Ltd

Verseidag-Indutex

Safe Life Defense

Tactical Assault Gear (TAG)

Hellweg International

MKU Limited

Mehler Vario System

Mars Armor

Paul Boye Technologies

Mehler Law Enforcement

Vista Outdoor

Pacific Safety Products(PSP)

EnGarde

Safariland

CQC Ltd.

Armor Wear

BAE Systems

DowDuPont

3M Company

Teijin Group

Ballistic Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Head Protection

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Ballistic Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Defense

Commercial

Law Enforcement & Safety

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ballistic Protective Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ballistic Protective Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Share Analysis

