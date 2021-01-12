Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The impeller pump is a type of industrial pump that can drive the liquid to rotate at high speed through the working impeller and transfers the mechanical energy to the liquid.

The largest share is taken by Sulzer, Grundfos and Weir Group, which together account for a 33.62% of all global axial flow impeller pumps market.

In 2019, the global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market size was US$ 381.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 503.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is segmented into

Horizontal Pump

Vertical Pump

By type，horizontal pump is the more commonly used type, with about 73.24% market share in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is segmented into

Water and Wastewater

Chemical Industry

General Industry

Power

Other

By application, water and waste water was estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with about 30% market share in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Axial Flow Impeller Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Axial Flow Impeller Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Grundfos

Flowserve

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Ebara

Xylem

Weir Group

Pentair

Zigong Pump

DNB

LEO

