Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The impeller pump is a type of industrial pump that can drive the liquid to rotate at high speed through the working impeller and transfers the mechanical energy to the liquid.
The largest share is taken by Sulzer, Grundfos and Weir Group, which together account for a 33.62% of all global axial flow impeller pumps market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market size was US$ 381.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 503.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Scope and Market Size
Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is segmented into
Horizontal Pump
Vertical Pump
By type，horizontal pump is the more commonly used type, with about 73.24% market share in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is segmented into
Water and Wastewater
Chemical Industry
General Industry
Power
Other
By application, water and waste water was estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with about 30% market share in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market Share Analysis
Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Axial Flow Impeller Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Axial Flow Impeller Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Grundfos
Flowserve
ITT
KSB
Sulzer
Ebara
Xylem
Weir Group
Pentair
Zigong Pump
DNB
LEO
