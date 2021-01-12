Global Axial Fan Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Axial Fan market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Axial Fan market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An axial fan is a type of a compressor that increases the pressure of the air flowing through it. Axial fans are named for the direction of the airflow they create. Blades rotating around an axis draw air in parallel to that axis and force air out in the same direction.
At present, the manufactures of Axial Fan are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. China is the largest production area in the world. The following areas are North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Systemair, Greenheck Fan, Soler & Palau, FläktGroup, Ebm-Papst, Ventmeca, Polypipe Ventilation, Acme Fans, Air Systems Components, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Axial Fan Market
In 2019, the global Axial Fan market size was US$ 2652.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3491.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Axial Fan Scope and Market Size
Axial Fan market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Axial Fan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Axial Fan market is segmented into
Duct Axial Fan
Ceiling Axial Fan
Column / Wall Axial Fan
Other Types
Segment by Application, the Axial Fan market is segmented into
Industrial
Commercial
Other Applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Axial Fan Market Share Analysis
Axial Fan market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Axial Fan product introduction, recent developments, Axial Fan sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Greenheck
Systemair
Soler & Palau
FläktGroup
Ebm-Papst
Polypipe Ventilation
Acme Fans
Air Systems Components
Zhejiang Shangfeng
Nanfang Ventilator
Hitachi
Twin City Fan
Cofimco
Howden
Johnson Controls
Loren Cook
Marathon
Patterson
Yilida
Mitsui Miike Machinery
