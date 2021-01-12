Global and China Platinum Compounds Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Platinum Compounds market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Platinum Compounds market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Platinum is a precious metal used in many forms in various end-use industries, for example, pure platinum finds its application in the jewelry making, rods, etc., platinum alloys and pure platinum are widely used in the chemical industry as catalyst sand platinum when combined with the other non-metals to form compounds used in chemical, pharmaceutical industries. Platinum mostly in its Pt+6, Pt+2, Pt+4 Free State forms compounds with chlorine, iodine, bromine, oxygen, fluorine, etc. to form platinum bromide, iodide, chloride, etc. Platinum compounds are also known as anti-tumor compounds as these compounds are used in the treatment of tumors such as in various types of solid tumors in colorectal, head, lungs, neck, testicular, ovary, bladder and cancer, etc.

Segment by Type, the Platinum Compounds market is segmented into

Oxides

Sulfides

Chlorides

Fluorides

Bromides

Iodides

Others

Segment by Application, the Platinum Compounds market is segmented into

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Platinum Compounds market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Platinum Compounds market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Forbes Pharmaceuticals

ESPI Metals

Evans Chem India

Wieland Holding

J & J Materials

America Elements

Gelest

Shangyu Catsyn

Heraeus

Shaanxi KaiDa

