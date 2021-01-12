Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Aircraft Piston Engines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aircraft Piston Engines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Aircraft Piston Engines market. The first airplane engines were of the piston or reciprocating type and this type of engine is still in use today. Piston engines were the only type of aircraft engine until 1939 when the first turbine powered aircraft flew. Piston aircraft engines reached their zenith during World War II. Aircraft developed for the war added superchargers and were able to fly higher and faster than any planes in history.

Aircraft piston engines refers to the reciprocating internal combustion engine that provides the flight power of aircraft.A 4 – stroke gasoline engine ignited with a spark plug.The crankshaft rotates twice, and each piston reciprocates four times in the cylinder to complete a cycle. Each movement of the piston is called “one stroke”.The four strokes are inlet, compression, expansion and exhaust.It is mainly composed of crankshaft, connecting rod, piston, cylinder, gas separator and casing.Some engines have a reducer in the front to reduce the speed of the output shaft.Most engines have a supercharger at the rear of the casing to improve their altitude performance.Piston aero engines are multi-cylinder engines with at least 4 cylinders and up to 28 cylinders.According to the cylinder cooling mode is divided into liquid – cooled engine and air – cooled engine two.According to the cylinder arrangement form is divided into linear engine and star engine.Star air – cooled engines are used more often.From the first aircraft in 1903 to the end of world war ii, all aircraft were powered by piston aeroengines.Since the mid-1940s, gas turbine engines have gradually replaced piston aero-engines in military aircraft and large civil aircraft, but the low power piston aero-engines are more economical than gas turbine engines and are still used in light and low speed aircraft.The aviation piston engine industry is highly concentrated, with only a few enterprises in the global production. High-end products mainly come from North America and Europe, and the market competition is relatively fierce.Lycoming Engines, AVIC, Austro, Rotax, SMA and ULPower Aero are industry leaders with key technologies, patents and high-end customers and established industries

The North American market share, however, retained its position and decreased to 61.4%, which is its largest share of total deliveries in the past decade. The second largest market for Aircraft Piston Engine shipments in 2017 was the Eruope region at 25.2%, closely followed by China at 11.2%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market

In 2019, the global Aircraft Piston Engines market size was US$ 52 million and it is expected to reach US$ 63 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Scope and Market Size

Aircraft Piston Engines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aircraft Piston Engines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aircraft Piston Engines market is segmented into

180-300 hp Engine

Under 180 hp Engine

Above 300 hp Engine

Segment by Application, the Aircraft Piston Engines market is segmented into

Private Usage

Education Usage

Commercial Usage

Military Usage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aircraft Piston Engines Market Share Analysis

Aircraft Piston Engines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aircraft Piston Engines product introduction, recent developments, Aircraft Piston Engines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lycoming Engines

Continental Motors Group (AVIC)

Rotax

Austro Engine

Limbach Flugmotoren

ULPower Aero Engines

Limbach

3W Modellmotoren Weinhold GmbH

