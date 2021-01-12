Global Air Purifier Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Air Purifier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Purifier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

North America holds the significant market share, owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. However, the Asia-Pacific region dominated by China, India, and South Korea which have the negligible presence of air purifiers are projected to experience fastest growth prospects over the forecast period. Growing awareness due to stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and the health risks associated with infection along with increased urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive demand.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Purifier Market

The global Air Purifier market size is projected to reach US$ 9808.6 million by 2026, from US$ 9402.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Purifier Scope and Segment

Air Purifier market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Purifier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

Lexy

Air Purifier Breakdown Data by Type

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

Other

Air Purifier Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Air Purifier market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Air Purifier market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Air Purifier Market Share Analysis

