Global Air Filters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Air filter is a device which removes solid airborne particles that are generally harmful to human health if inhaled in the lungs. Particles include things such as dust, powder, pollen, mold, fibers, germs etc. It uses a physical and or chemical process with fibrous pleated paper, foam, cotton, ionizers, activated charcoal, absorbents, chemicals, catalysts etc., and cleans the air to the designed breathable level and odor free for the intended user. Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important, notably in building ventilation systems, transportation, public areas and industries.

DAIKIN, Camfil Farr, CLARCOR and Flanders captured the top four revenue share spots in the Air Filters market in 2015. DAIKIN dominated with 10.44 percent revenue share, followed by Camfil Farr with 6.41 percent revenue share and CLARCOR with 5.65 percent revenue share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Filters Market

In 2019, the global Air Filters market size was US$ 8311.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9763.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Filters Scope and Market Size

Air Filters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Filters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Filters market is segmented into

Pre Filters

Sub-HEPA Filters

Secondary Filters

HEPA & ULPA Filters

Segment by Application, the Air Filters market is segmented into

Commercial and Residential HVAC Systems

Residential Air Cleaners

General Industrial

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Nuclear Power and Materials Processing

Chemical, Biological and Radiological Safe Environments

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Filters Market Share Analysis

Air Filters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Filters product introduction, recent developments, Air Filters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DAIKIN

Camfil Farr

CLARCOR Inc.

AAF International(Flanders Corporation)

Freudenberg

3M Purification Inc.

Donaldson

K&N Engineering

Mann+ Humel

A C Delco

Affinia Group Inc.

Cummins

Sogefi Group

Denso

A.I.R. Systems

Goldensea

AIR-FILTER

Dushi Lvye

