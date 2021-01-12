Global Air Core Drilling Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Air Core Drilling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Core Drilling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air core drilling is a well-known and widely used method when it comes to soft rock and soil formations that don’t need heavy machinery in order to drill through to the desired depth. The standout feature of this drilling method is that it makes use of three blades that cut into the earth.

North America was the leading region and accounted for 35.2% of the total industry. The regional market is characterized by technological advancements and increasing requirement for efficient drilling techniques for regolith and loose soil hydrocarbon regions. Surging energy requirements in the region, especially in the U.S., is pushing industry participants to explore unconventional reserves. This is estimated to drive the industry growth in the region over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Core Drilling Market

The global Air Core Drilling market size is projected to reach US$ 1191.8 million by 2026, from US$ 1141.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Core Drilling Scope and Segment

Air Core Drilling market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Core Drilling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

GE(Baker Hughes)

Weatherford

Atlas Copco.

Allis Chalmers

Harlsan

San Antonio Global

Tesco

Premier

AusDrill

Master Drilling

Chicago Pneumatic

Brown Bros.

Air Core Drilling Breakdown Data by Type

Dust Drilling

Mist Drilling

Foam Drilling

Aerated Fluid Drilling

Nitrogen Membrane Drilling

Air Core Drilling Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Air Core Drilling market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Air Core Drilling market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Air Core Drilling Market Share Analysis

