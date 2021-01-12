Global Adhesive Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Adhesive market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Adhesive market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Adhesive is a substance with good adhesive properties.Adhesion and cohesion are used to connect objects by surface adhesion
Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading region in total adhesive consumption followed by Europe and North America, which are the developed markets.
The global Adhesive market size is projected to reach US$ 46240 million by 2026, from US$ 38310 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Adhesive volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adhesive market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.
Global Adhesive Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global Adhesive Market: Regional Analysis
The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.
Global Adhesive Market: Competitive Landscape
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Water-based
Solvent-based
Hot Melt
By Application:
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Marine
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Adhesive market are:
Henkel & KGaA
3M
HB Fuller
DowDuPont
Avery Dennisonoration
BASF
Bostik
Pidilite Industries
Ashland
Uniseal
Ellsworth Adhesives
Fitas Flax
Grupo Lamosa
Hipoalergic
Competitive Landscape
The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Adhesive market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.
