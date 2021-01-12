Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AC Electric Motors are efficient electric motors in oil & gas sector, are expected in changing power consumption pattern.

The global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Allied Motion

Siemens

GE

ABB

WEG SE

Yaskawa

RockWell

Benchmarking

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit

Johnson Electric

Hitachi

ARC System

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

TMEIC

ATB

Hoyer

AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Type

Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor

AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Share Analysis

