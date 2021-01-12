In this report, the Global Abrasive Disc market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Abrasive Disc market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-abrasive-disc-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Abrasive disc is a coated abrasive which bonded fine ore abrasive grains to the base material of uniform thickness. It can machine a uniform surface.

Abrasive discs consist of abrasive grains adhered onto a backing of cloth, fiber, film, paper, non-woven, or other material. These units are then mounted on a sander, grinder or similar tool and used in a variety of sanding, grinding, polishing and surface preparation applications.

China has played a more and more important role in abrasive disc industry in the past years and it will be an important consumer market with a huge development space in future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Abrasive Disc Market

In 2019, the global Abrasive Disc market size was US$ 1182.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1604.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Abrasive Disc Scope and Market Size

Abrasive Disc market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Abrasive Disc market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Abrasive Disc market is segmented into

Cutting Disc

Grinding Disc

Others

Segment by Application, the Abrasive Disc market is segmented into

Metalworking

Woodworking

Ceramics

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Abrasive Disc Market Share Analysis

Abrasive Disc market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Abrasive Disc product introduction, recent developments, Abrasive Disc sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Saint-Gobain

Tyrolit

3M

Rhodius

DRONCO

Bosch

Pferd

Klingspor

Hermes Schleifmittel

METABO

Weiler

Mirka

Stanley Black & Decker

Ali Industries

CGW

Ingersoll-rand

Deerfos

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-abrasive-disc-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Abrasive Disc market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Abrasive Disc markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Abrasive Disc Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Abrasive Disc market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Abrasive Disc market

Challenges to market growth for Global Abrasive Disc manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Abrasive Disc Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com