Indiagift.in Launches Attractive Range of Diwali Gifts with Free Shipping

Gurugram, July 28th – Raksha Bandhan and Eid are kick starting the festive seasons in India. Come August and the festivities will return to a deprived nation which has seen over 3 months of lockdown. Thus everyone is craving for some celebration. Keeping this in mind, Indiagift – a leading gifting site of India has already rolled out its Diwali gift portal. Since the websites customers are already in the rakhi shopping mode, so it’s time for them to look out for early bird deals for Deepawali and get their Diwali shopping started.

Deepawali, the festival of lights is the primary festival celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains in India. It is earmarked as the victory of good over evil and dispelling darkness. Diwali 2020 will hold an increased importance to a nation which has been battling COVID-19 for over 5 months now and is looking out for some relief. The hope of an entire nation to break the shackles of this condition might come true by Diwali in November thus releasing all pent up happy energies and vibes. Thus everyone will look forward to Diwali celebration with increased vigour unfolding a flurry of gifts for Diwali for friends and family. Everyone has kept their emotions hidden for so many months due to the pandemic scare but as things get better, Diwali gifts could be the release of that love and the means to show everyone that celebrations and good times are back!

The Indiagift Deepawali store is alive and buzzing with some of the trending Diwali gifts of the season. The latest in gourmet dry fruits, exotic chocolates, desi ghee Indian sweets and much more are on offer. The website has prepared special Diwali hampers of Diwali dry fruit gifts along with Diwali chocolates which can be customised for the needs of the customers. Several new Diwali idols and Diwali thalis have been introduced for those with the spiritual streak. Diwali gifts for family and friends are the focus this year as everyone tries to re-connect with their loved ones.

Also in focus this year will be Indian sweets and mithais which are loved by all. Diwali baskets comprising special sweets for Diwali include Kaju barfi, ladoo, Gulab Jamun etc are most loved and always a hit. Other evergreen Diwali sweets include Rasgulla, mixed khoya mithai which are being offered with Diyas and lamps and lanterns to give it the exclusive Diwali feeling. Thus when exchanging Diwali greetings this year, think of Indiagift and head to the website to be the early bird who orders in advance and gets the best deals.