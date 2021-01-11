In this report, the Global Transfer Switches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transfer Switches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-transfer-switches-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
This report studies the Transfer Switches market. The transfer switch (TS) is an electrical device that allows the transfer of power sources to the load. This superior switching methodology means that if one power source fails, the TS switch connects the load to the back-up power source. The switch market comprises of two transfer switches, namely the automatic transfer switch (ATS) and manual transfer switch (MTS).
Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transfer Switches Market
The global Transfer Switches market size is projected to reach US$ 1334.9 million by 2026, from US$ 941 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Transfer Switches Scope and Segment
Transfer Switches market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transfer Switches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Vertiv
GE
Eaton
Cummins
KOHLER
ABB
Briggs & Stratton
GENERAC
Socomec
Thomson Power Systems
Transfer Switches Breakdown Data by Type
Automatic Transfer Switches
Manual Transfer Switches
Transfer Switches Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Transfer Switches market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Transfer Switches market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Transfer Switches Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-transfer-switches-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Transfer Switches market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Transfer Switches markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Transfer Switches Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Transfer Switches market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Transfer Switches market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Transfer Switches manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Transfer Switches Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com