Global Tacrolimus Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027

Tacrolimus is also known as fujimycin or FK-506 is classified as an immunosuppressant drug which is widely employed to suppress the immune system of patients who are undergoing organ transplant in order to reduce the risk of organ rejection. It exhibits its activity by reducing peptidyl-prolyl isomerase activity chiefly by interacting with FKBP-12 creating a new complex that then inhibits IL-2 transcription and T-lymphocyte signal transduction.

An immunosuppressant is representing the largest market share in the clinical application segment for the tacrolimus market. The rising prevalence of organ rejection worldwide primarily increases the demand of tacrolimus as a potent immunosuppressive agent. Dermatology complications are set to showcase exemplary market performance during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of skin complications in the people residing in the sub-tropical climates throughout the globe. As per the recent clinical findings presented by the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), approximately 125 million people worldwide are reported to be suffering from psoriasis. According to the latest information brought forward by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), it is estimated that eczema affects 1% to 3% of the global population.

Tacrolimus Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Hospital pharmacy is currently representing the largest market share in the distribution channel segment for tacrolimus market. It has been observed that errant use of tacrolimus has led to a drastic reduction in the immunity of the individuals using it and hence, it is necessary for the hospital pharmacist to precisely compound the medication to prevent any drug-related side effects. Retail pharmacy is keen to register magnificent market growth in the near future on account of its ability to provide low-cost essential medicines due to government subsidy on generic drugs and capacity to fulfill the medicinal requirements of households residing in the remote locations.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the tacrolimus market. A significant rise in the number of individuals undergoing solid organ transplants primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings provided by the Health Resource and Service Administration (HRSA) in 2019, approximately 39,718 transplants were performed in the United States. Additionally, the presence of key players such as GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., F.Hoffman La-Roche., Astellas Pharma, Inc., etc, further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is considered as the second largest regional segment for the tacrolimus market on account of the rising prevalence of dermatology complications in the Caucasian populations residing in the region. Furthermore, the favorable reimbursement scenario provided for the medicinal use of tacrolimus propels the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the tacrolimus market on account of the rising prevalence of eczema across all age groups and flourishing generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of tacrolimus are GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., F.Hoffman La-Roche., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sandoz, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., Chiesi Farmaceutici., and Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of solid organ transplant worldwide

A constant rise in the number of people suffering from dermatological complications worldwide

Clinical trial investigation showcasing positive results of tacrolimus in the treatment of open-angle glaucoma will further accentuate the market growth

