Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Report Overview:

Styrene Butadiene latex is a polymer emulsion composed of two hydrocarbon monomers, styrene and butadiene. Styrene is derived from reacting benzene and ethylene; at room temperature it is a colorless oily liquid with a sweet odor. Butadiene is a byproduct of ethylene production and is a colorless gas with a faint odor of gasoline.

The global Styrene Butadiene Latex market size is projected to reach US$ 9505.9 million by 2026, from US$ 8149.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

The global Styrene Butadiene Latex market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The technical barriers of Styrene Butadiene Latex are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in Styrene Butadiene Latex market include: BASF, Trinseo, Dow, Mallard Creek Polymers, Synthomer, Mallard Creek Polymers, etc.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market are

Synthomer

Trinseo

Dow

BASF SE

Mallard Creek Polymers

Ultrapave Latex Polymers

Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Adhesive

Segment by Type

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

Segment by Application

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Foams & Mattresses

Other Applications

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

