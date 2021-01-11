Global STEAM METHANE REFORMING Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global STEAM METHANE REFORMING market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global STEAM METHANE REFORMING market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steam Methane Reforming, or SMR, processes feedstocks, ranging from natural gas to light naphtha, mixed with steam to produce a hydrogen rich syngas effluent, with a typical H2/CO ratio of 3:1 to 5:1. SMR based plants are most commonly used to produce a hydrogen product or a combination of a hydrogen stream and another syngas product. In an SMR based plant, a heated mixture of the hydrocarbon feedstock and steam flows through catalyst filled tubes within a fired furnace called a reformer. The report covers large and medium SMR with hydrogen production capacity ranging ranging more than 1000 Nm3 /hr.

The global demand for refinery hydrogen has increased significantly over the past decade due to changes in available crude feedstocks and tighter environmental regulations, which have forced the refining industry to reduce sulphur, olefins and aromatics content in transportation fuels. This, coupled with the continued growth in diesel demand, means that refiners are investing heavily in both hydrotreating and hydrocracking facilities, and are constantly looking for access to low-cost, reliable sources of high-purity hydrogen.

In 2019, the global STEAM METHANE REFORMING market size was US$ 676.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Steam Methane Reforming with PSA

Steam Methane Reforming with Amine Absorption

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Refinery

Chemical Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the STEAM METHANE REFORMING market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The STEAM METHANE REFORMING key manufacturers in this market include:

Honeywell UOP

Air Liquide

Linde

Amec Foster Wheeler

Air Products and Chemicals

Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

KBR

Heurtey Petrochem

McDermott

Haldor Topsoe

thyssenkrupp

Toyo Engineering Corporation

