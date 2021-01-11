Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

There are different types of Smart Irrigation Controller, which take the guesswork out of scheduling irrigation system. These controllers use weather data and sensors to automatically adjust irrigation schedule to environmental changes. Smart Irrigation Controller includes Weather-based Controllers and Sensor-based Controllers in this report.

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the United States. United States sales value accounted for more than 60.67% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Toro is the leading manufacturer in North America Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.37%.

The global Smart Irrigation Controllers market size is projected to reach US$ 487.2 million by 2026, from US$ 246.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026.

Smart Irrigation Controllers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic

Smart Irrigation Controllers Breakdown Data by Type

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Smart Irrigation Controllers Breakdown Data by Application

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Smart Irrigation Controllers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Smart Irrigation Controllers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

