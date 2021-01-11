Global Pill Organizer Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027

Pill organizer is a multicompartment box which is widely used by patients throughout the globe for storing the scheduled doses of life-saving drugs. Stress, unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyle has increased the healthcare burden associated with chronic lifestyle diseases led to the burgeoning requirement of pill organizers to plan the daily intake of medicines.

Prescribed medicines are ruling the application segment for the pill organizer market. As per the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate associated with communicable diseases is said to reach 43% by the year 2020. Additionally, rising public health awareness regarding the benefits of adherence to prescribed medicines increases the demand for pill organizers on a large scale. Over the counter (OTC) products are going to witness sturdy market growth in the near future on account of the flourishing generic drugs market and proactive expansion by supermarket chains worldwide in providing non-prescribed medicines at attractive discounts. Access to smart mobiles and positive marketing strategies adopted by the nutraceutical segment has led to the demand for pill organizers by health enthusiasts to plan their daily intake of dietary supplements to fortify their immune system.

Browse the full report Pill Organizer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/pill-organizer-market

Hospital pharmacy is currently leading the distribution channel segment for the pill organizer market. Proactive role adopted by the government healthcare agencies in providing the primary healthcare centers with pill organizers to cater to the medicinal requirements of patients suffering from lifestyle disorders across the globe. Homecare is expected to registered exemplary market growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for personalized medications and increasing public health awareness regarding strict compliance to prescribed medications on a daily basis.

North America is spearheading the geography segment for the pill organizer market. The growing incidence of lifestyle disorders requiring daily medications primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the recent statistics presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 133 million Americans are suffering from chronic diseases requiring daily medicines. The nurturing regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for the sale and distribution of pill organizers further consolidates the market growth in the region. Europe is considered the second-largest regional segment for the pill organizer market owing to the increasing public health awareness regarding the benefits of compliance to prescribed medications. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the pill organizer market on account of the effective implementation of treatment guidelines requiring prescription of essential medications and increasing disposable income.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of pill organizer are Etsy, Inc., Carex Health Brands., Medipense, Inc., Philips N.V., Pillsy., PillDrill, Inc., Pillo, Inc., DoseSmart, Inc., MedMinder., and AdhereTech.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of chronic illness worldwide requiring daily medications for its management

Effective implementation of treatment guidelines regarding the effective management of lifestyle disorders accentuates the market growth

Increasing public health awareness regarding the benefits of strict adherence to prescribed medicines further propels the market growth

