Global Magnesium Oxide Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Magnesium Oxide Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnesium Oxide Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Report Overview:
Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium. MgO is used as an insulator in industrial cables, as a basic refractory material for crucibles and as a principal fireproofing ingredient in construction materials. Magnesium oxide is also utilized in the agricultural, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, environmental and industrial applications.
This report covers primarily magnesium oxide including four types: dead-burned magnesium oxide (DBM), fused magnesium oxide (FM), caustic calcined magnesium oxide (CCM) and synthetic magnesium oxide.
The global Magnesium Oxide market size is projected to reach US$ 7429.5 million by 2026, from US$ 5091.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.
The global Magnesium Oxide market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Currently, RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng, Magnesite Refractory, Haicheng Huayu Group and Jiachen Group are major manufacturers of this industry. RHI-Magnesita is a global leader. In 2017, the production of RHI-Magnesita was 948 K MT, and the company held a share of 7.27%. In the US market, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties and Primier Magnesia have an absolute market share. RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava and Kumas Magnesite Works are leaders in the European market. In short, the market concentration in Europe and the United States is high, and a few companies occupy the majority of market share. Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory,Haicheng Huayu Group and UBE are well-known brands in the Asia-Pacific market. The Asia-Pacific market is extremely fragmented.
Geographical Analysis:
Based on region, the global Magnesium Oxide market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Magnesium Oxide market are
RHI-Magnesita
Magnezit Group
SMZ Jelsava
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Kumas Magnesite Works
Nedmag Industries
Grecian Magnesite
Navarras SA
Primier Magnesia
Baymag
Industrias Penoles
Ube Material Industries
ICL Industrial
Imerys
Haicheng Houying Group
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Haicheng Huayu Group
Jiachen Group
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
Qinghua Refractory Group
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Segment by Type
Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)
Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)
Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)
Synthetic Magnesium Oxide
Segment by Application
Refractories Industry
Agriculture Industry
Chemical Industry
Construction Industry
Other
Competitive Landscape:
Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Magnesium Oxide market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.
The report covers the following objectives:
• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Magnesium Oxide market.
• The market share of the global Magnesium Oxide market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Magnesium Oxide market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Magnesium Oxide market.
