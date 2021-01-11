Global Industrial Monitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Monitor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Monitor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An industrial display is a display used in an industrial control process or device. Its main difference with the civilian or commercial display is the shell design is generally more endurable than the common display used in the civilian or commercial fields, the type of materials used to make these panels are divided into ordinary iron, stainless steel, aluminum and many others. There are also special designs, like industrial-grade LCD screen, is specifically engineered to cater to the higher environmental requirements, these industrial-grade LCD screen can tolerate a very wide temperature range, -40 to 85 Celsius degrees, only a few foreign manufacturers produce such displays, the price is, therefore more expensive. The degree of protection of industrial displays is indicated by IP **, the first one being the dust-proof rating and the second being the waterproof rating. Dustproof rating up to 6, waterproof up to 8.

There are many Industrial Monitors manufactures in the world, GE occupies 13.71% of the global market share in 2015; While National Instrument, with a market share of 12.04 %, comes the second; Siemens ranks the third globally, 10.99%. All these three large manufacturers together consist of approximately 36.74% of the global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Monitor Market

The global Industrial Monitor market size is projected to reach US$ 814.6 million by 2026, from US$ 809.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Monitor Scope and Segment

Industrial Monitor market is segmented by Size, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Monitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Size and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Siemens

Advantech

Kontron

ADLINK

Sparton

Allen-Bradley

GE

Hope Industrial System, Inc

Pepperl + Fuchs

Aaeon

Axiomtek

National Instrument

Red Lion

Beijing Yutian Xinda

Industrial Monitor Breakdown Data by Size

Below 12″

12″-16″

16″-21″

Other

Industrial Monitor Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial field control

Advertising

Transportation Control

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Monitor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Monitor market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, China Taiwan and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Size, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Monitor Market Share Analysis

