Global Gneiss Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Gneiss is a type of metamorphic rock that experience high temperature and high-pressure metamorphism. The protolith of gniess can be igneous or sedimentary rocks. The gniess distributes very common and widely around the world.

Gneiss usually does not split along planes of weakness like most other metamorphic rocks. This allows contractors to use gneiss as a crushed stone in road construction, building site preparation, and landscaping projects. Some gneiss is durable enough to perform well as a dimension stone. These rocks are sawn or sheared into blocks and slabs used in a variety of building, paving, and curbing projects. Some gneiss accepts a bright polish which comes more attractive to use as an architectural stone. Beautiful floor tiles, window sills, facing stone, stair treads, countertops, and cemetery monuments are often made from polished gneiss.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

White

Yellow-Beige

Yellow

Green

Brown

Gray

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Construction

Interior Design

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Gneiss market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Gneiss key manufacturers in this market include:

Domo Graniti

GNEISSBG

Stone Home

Eurokold

CUPA STONE

Marin Baturov Ltd.

Rivasco Cave

Pelganta Antonio s.n.c.

Neri Carlo di C. Briganti & C. snc

Cava Favalle snc di Briganti Carlo & C.

Beole Marmi – Eredi Pelganta Giorgio Srl

Corbelli f.lli s.r.l.

Bulgnais

GNEISS Ltd.

DDM Investment Ltd.

Alfredo Polti SA Gneiss Calanca

Gneiss-Bulgaria

Nuova Antonini SA

Ilindenski Mramor Ltd.

