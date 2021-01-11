Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Electrolyte Analyzers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrolyte Analyzers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electrolyte analyzers measure electrolyte levels in the human body to detect metabolic imbalances and measure renal and cardiac function. The electrolytes measured include sodium (Na+), potassium (K+), chloride (Cl-) and bicarbonate (HCO3- or CO2). Electrolyte analyzers are used in hospital and reference laboratories, and also point of care settings. Most electrolyte analyzers use blood plasma, serum, or urine samples; some analyzers can use whole blood (for faster turnaround time) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Electrolytes are measured using ion selective electrodes (ISE) and colorimetric and photometric techniques. Most electrolyte analyzers are capable of high throughput ranging from 400 to 2400 tests per hour.
Products based on other technology are also developed. Dry reagent with Kodak has successfully developed some products in which dry reagent are used. German BM (now Roche Diagnostics GmbH Diagnostics Division) can provide products with enzymatic assay kit. Biosensor products are specific and sensitive. Users do not need to separate blood samples before testing and therefore non-professional staff can master the skills for measurement very quickly for clinical chemistry analysis in recent years. Because of this trend, patients can get measurement in ICU, home or operation rooms in time and their health can be monitored conveniently and this is called point of care testing (POCT). It can be estimated that a variety of biosensor-based analyzers will be popular in the future and portable, hand-held analytical instruments as well as implantable analyzers will be an important part of POCT. Nowadays, most electrolyte analyzers are based on ISE technology. The main function of electrolyte analyzers is to measure the concentration of electrolyte, such as Sodium ion, Potassium ion, Calcium ion and carbondioxide. However, nowadays electrolyte analyzers become more functional and smart. Some companies, such as American Beckman, Nova, Ciba Corning, Switzerland AVL, Finland Kone can produce electrolyte analyzers which can measure blood gas/kidney function and can measure Ca2 +, Mg2 +, Li + in the same time. These products have become the leading products in the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market
The global Electrolyte Analyzers market size is projected to reach US$ 1588.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1145.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Electrolyte Analyzers Scope and Segment
Electrolyte Analyzers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrolyte Analyzers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Convergent Technologies
Meizhou Cornley Hi-Tech
JS Medicina Electronica
Meril Life Sciences
HANNA Instruments
BPC BioSed
Caretium Medical Instruments
URIT Medical Electronic
Erba diagnostics Mannheim
Hycel Handelsgeselschaft m.b.H.
IDEXX LABORATORIES
Nova Biomedical
Roche
SFRI
Medica
Human
Shenzhen Genius Electronics
Electrolyte Analyzers Breakdown Data by Type
Fully-automatic Electrolyte Analyzers
Semi-automatic Electrolyte Analyzers
Electrolyte Analyzers Breakdown Data by Application
Medical Applications
Experimental Applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Electrolyte Analyzers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Electrolyte Analyzers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share Analysis
