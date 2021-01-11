Global Desiccants Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Desiccants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Desiccants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The term Desiccants refers to materials or products which are hygroscopic in nature. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings. By absorbing moisture, they reduce humidity and thus, help prevent goods from getting damaged by moisture. Desiccants work by absorbing moisture and trapping it within surfaces or capillaries without changing the water characteristics – this is called physical absorption. On the other hand, some desiccants absorb moisture and react with it to form another mixture – this is called chemical absorption. Physical absorption of moisture is reversible, whereas, chemical absorption is irreversible. Generally, silica gel, zeolites and other such types of desiccants work through physical absorption and desiccants such as calcium chloride, magnesium sulphate and others work through chemical absorption. Desiccants play a vital role in shipping food and pharmaceuticals products by absorbing moisture and maintaining controlled environment to ensure the quality of products throughout the period of transportation. Moreover, desiccants are used in the manufacturing insulated windows, to prevent moisture condensation on the panes. Desiccants such as zeolites are used as drying components in air conditioning systems to maintain the efficiency of refrigerant. Desiccants are also used in some chemical reactions, such as those where water must be removed from solvents such as in Grignard reaction, where zeolites are used as a drying agents.

This unique moisture absorption ability of desiccants makes it suitable for a variety of applications where water presence/ moisture can cause damage to the products, such as in electronics, food, pharmaceutical and clothing industries. Increasing use of desiccants in the packaging industry, especially for food and pharmaceutical products, and in the transportation industry is the major driving factor for the growth of the desiccants market. Manufacturers operating in electronic industry are making every effort to reduce moisture effect on electronic products, which will eventually lead to increased demand for desiccants in near future. Moreover, rising use of desiccants in the chemical industry and in air conditioning systems is also likely to boost the desiccants market growth. Chemical absorption is, in general, more effective than physical absorption.

This report focuses on Desiccants volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Desiccants market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Desiccants Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Desiccants Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Desiccants Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Physical Absorption

Chemical Absorption

By Application:

Electronics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Packing

Air & Gas Drying

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Desiccants market are:

Porocel

The Dow Chemical

INEOS

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Hengye Molecular Sieve

Qingdao Makll

Zeotec Adsorbents

Desicca Chemicals

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Desiccants market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

