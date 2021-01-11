Global Cyclopentadiene Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Cyclopentadiene market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cyclopentadiene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cyclopentadiene is an organic compound falls under the class of cyclo alkenes that can be further classified under unsaturated hydrocarbons. The chemical IUPAC name of Cyclopentadiene is 1,3 cyclopentadiene. At room temperatures, the cyclopentadiene dimerizes to form a dicyclopentadiene with the help of Diels-Alder Reaction. The compound commercially available in the liquid state and has colorless appearance and unpleasant ordor. Cyclopentadiene can be prepared from the steam cracking of naphtha and can also be produced from coal tar. Cyclopentadiene monomer can be synthesized when the commercially available dicyclopentadiene is thermally cracked at 180 degree C and can be further used for producing chemical adopted in wide scale in different application industries. The liquid compound is primarily used for the synthesis of cyclopentene and its derivatives ethylidenenorbornene. These produced species are then further used in the production of speciality polymers. Also the compound is one of the main constituent in the fabrication of cyclopentadienyl ligand one of the highly stable compound in organometallic chemistry. The highest production and consumption of the Cyclopentadiene compound is noted in the United States. Western Europe and Japan are making significant contribution in fabrication and utilization of the compound wordwide. China has been witnessing the exceptional demand for cyclopentadiene derivatives during past few years. Several new market entrants emerged in the manufacturing of cyclopentadiene globally which impacted the market of the organic compound significantly. Cyclopentadiene is used extensively in manufacturing of automotive accessories and parts, and is also used in manufacturing of sporting, plastic and gardening goods because of its high stability, toughness, and high thermal resistance and ease in processing.

The global expansion witnessed in industries like electronics, automotive, construction and medical field where the derivative of cyclopentadiene are used because of its unmatched superior properties in a large scale is one of the key driver that is expected to fuel the adoption of cyclopentadiene in coming few years. Government initiatives like increase in funding and promising tax benefits for the new entrants also led in significant increase in the demand of cyclopentadiene. Many application industries are replacing heavy items like metals from lighter compounds like plastics that shows exceptional mechanical and chemical resistance even at elevated temperature. These special class plastics are derived by the processing of monomers and compound like cyclopentadiene. Emerging business models like strategic alliance of new entrants with the bigger players present in the value chain helps big players to expand their production capabilities with sound technologies which further increases the overall throughput of the cyclopentadiene. Some of the factors like shifting of manufacturing units to China and other Asian countries, changing trade flows, and increase in demand of hydrocarbon resin is Asia are some of the key factors that enable the growth of Cyclopentadiene production. Apart from these developments, there are certain factors that restrict the adoption of Cyclopentadiene on global scale such as negative side effects of cyclopentadiene on humans during processing and strict environmental laws against the ease of processing of plastics and polymers.

The global Cyclopentadiene market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Cyclopentadiene volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyclopentadiene market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Cyclopentadiene Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Cyclopentadiene Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Cyclopentadiene Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Hydrocarbon Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

EPDM elastomers

Poly nDCPD

COC & COP

By Application:

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Medical Field

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Cyclopentadiene market are:

Velsicol Chemical

Creasyn Finechem

Kolon Industries

Triveni Chemicals

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Braskem

Central Drug House(CDH)

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Cyclopentadiene market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

