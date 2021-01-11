Global and United States Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fan filter unit (FFU) is a type of motorized air filtering equipment. It is used to supply purified air to cleanrooms, laboratories, medical facilities or microenvironments by removing harmful airborne particles from recirculating air. The units are installed within the system’s ceiling or floor grid. Large cleanrooms require a proportionally large number of FFUs, which in some cases may range from several hundred to several thousand. Units often contain their own pre-filter, HEPA filter and internally controllable fan air distribution. This report studies the ULPA Fan Filter Unit (FFU) market.

Segment by Type, the Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market is segmented into

AC Motor Type

DC Motor Type

Segment by Application, the Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market is segmented into

Semiconductor and Optical Industry

Life Science

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) Market Share Analysis

Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) business, the date to enter into the Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) market, Ultra-low Particulate Air Fan Filter Unit (ULPA FFU) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Pentagon Technologies

Nicotra Gebhardt S.p.A.

Fuji Electric Global

Camfil

Huntair

Micron (M) SDN. BHD

Suzhou Zhongjian Purification Equipment

Price Industries

Dongguan Jihong Air Purification Equipment

Airkey

Nippon Muki

Bacclean

Suzhou Environment Guard Technology

Yunfeng JinHua

