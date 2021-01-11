Global and United States Solid Masterbatches Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Solid Masterbatches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Solid Masterbatches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The ongoing industrial rise across the world is influencing the demand for a number of products, including masterbatches, which are utilized for coloring and improving other properties of polymers, such as flame retardation, antistatic, UV stabilizing, and anti-locking. Primarily, masterbatches are available in solid or liquid state as a mixture of pigments or additives, wherein, solid masterbatches are reporting a strong demand, globally.

The global market for solid masterbatches has witnessed substantial growth in the recent times. The significant rise in the packaging, medical and healthcare, and the automotive industries is reflecting greatly on the demand for solid masterbatches across the world.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Solid Masterbatches Market

This report focuses on global and United States Solid Masterbatches QYR Global and United States market.

The global Solid Masterbatches market size is projected to reach US$ 24610 million by 2026, from US$ 20670 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Solid Masterbatches Scope and Market Size

Solid Masterbatches market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Masterbatches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Solid Masterbatches market is segmented into

PET Solid Masterbatches

Polyolefin Solid Masterbatches

Engineering Plastics Solid Masterbatches

Mineral Filled Solid Masterbatches

Segment by Application, the Solid Masterbatches market is segmented into

Packaging

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Construction

Consumer Products

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Solid Masterbatches market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Solid Masterbatches market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Solid Masterbatches Market Share Analysis

Solid Masterbatches market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Solid Masterbatches business, the date to enter into the Solid Masterbatches market, Solid Masterbatches product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

CLARIANT AG

POLYONE Corp.

Ampacet Corp.

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

A. Schulman

Techmer

Americhem

Standridge Color Corp.

FERRO-PLAST S.r.l.

Marval industries Inc.

RTP Co.

Uniform Color Co.

