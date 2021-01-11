Global and United States Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Natural insect repellent is designed to repel mosquitoes and other bugs, to prevent them from biting humans and feeding on human blood. An insect repellent typically contains an active ingredient that repels insects including mosquitoes and other insects such as ticks, flies etc. Natural insect repellents are available in sprays or aerosols, liquid vaporizers, creams etc. It also includes creams, lotions, and oils that can be applied directly on the skin. Natural insect repellents are plant based extracts and are completely DEET free.

Segment by Type, the Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market is segmented into

Sprays/Aerosols

Cream

Essential Oils

Liquid Vaporizers

Others (Patches, Incense Sticks etc.)

Segment by Application, the Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market is segmented into

Mosquitoes

Flies

Ticks

Others (Moth, Mites etc.)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents Market Share Analysis

Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents business, the date to enter into the Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents market, Natural Ingredient Insect Repellents product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Godrej Consumer Products

S.C. Johnson & Son

Spectrum Brands

3M

…

