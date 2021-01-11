Global and United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antifouling Paints and Coatings are specialized category of coatings applied as the outer (outboard) layer to the hull of a ship or boat, to slow the growth and/or facilitate detachment of subaquatic organisms that attach to the hull and can affect a vessel’s performance and durability.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market

This report focuses on global and United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings market.

The global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ 8925.4 million by 2026, from US$ 6707.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Scope and Market Size

Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is segmented into

Copper-based

Self-Polishing Copolymer

Hybrid

Others

Segment by Application, the Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is segmented into

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Inland Waterways Transport

Mooring Lines

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Antifouling Paints and Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Share Analysis

Antifouling Paints and Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Antifouling Paints and Coatings business, the date to enter into the Antifouling Paints and Coatings market, Antifouling Paints and Coatings product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun

Hempel

Chugoku Marine Paints

Boero Yachtcoatings

Kop-Coat Marine Group

