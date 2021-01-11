Global and United States Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flame retardants are a class of auxiliaries that inhibit the combustibility of polymers. They are mostly compounds of Group V, VII and III elements of the Periodic Table of the Elements; in particular, compounds of phosphorus, bromine, chlorine, gallium and aluminum. There are two types of flame retardants, additive and reactive. Additive flame retardants are mainly phosphate esters and halogenated phosphates, halogenated hydrocarbons, antimony oxides, and aluminum hydroxides. The advantages are easy to use and adaptable. However, due to the added amount of 10% to 30%, often affect the performance of plastics. Reactive flame retardants are actually monomers containing flame-retardant elements, so they have little effect on plastic properties. Common reactive flame retardants such as halogenated anhydrides for polyesters, tetrabromobisphenol A for epoxy resins, and phosphorus-containing polyols for polyurethanes.

The Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market is estimated to reach. Increasing demand for plastics, because of lesser airframe weight and fuel savings is expected to drive market growth. Rising air traffic and evolving security standards will also have a positive influence.

The global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market size is projected to reach US$ 2015.8 million by 2026, from US$ 1790 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market is segmented into

Antimony Oxide

Aluminum Trihydrate

Organophosphates/Phosphorous

Boron Compounds

Segment by Application, the Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market is segmented into

Cfrp

Grp

Polycarbonate

Thermoset Polyimides

Acetal/Pom

Epoxies

Polyphthalamide (PPA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market Share Analysis

Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant business, the date to enter into the Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market, Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Huber Engineered Materials

Clariant Corporation

RTP Company

Lanxess

Ciba

Italmatch

Albemarle

Sinochem

DIC Corporation

Royal DSM

Israel Chemicals

Rio Tinto

Solvay

BASF

