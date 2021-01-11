Global and United States AC Traction Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States AC Traction Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States AC Traction Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Traction motor refers to a motor that generates traction power for a locomotive or a motor vehicle. Compared with DC motors, AC traction motors are simple and reliable in structure, small in size and light in weight. They are more suitable for vehicle installation space and weight requirements. More importantly, AC traction motors have large power, strong overload capacity, Low noise, wide speed adjustment range, huge regenerative braking force, can prevent wheel slip, high reliability, convenient maintenance, smooth and comfortable, etc., it has become the first choice of drive motor for modern urban rail transit locomotive.

Segment by Type, the AC Traction Motor market is segmented into

Below 200 kW

200-400 kW

Above 400 kW

Segment by Application, the AC Traction Motor market is segmented into

Railways

Electric Vehicle

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The AC Traction Motor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the AC Traction Motor market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

ABB

American Traction Systems

Ametek

Robert Bosch

Cg Power and Industrial Solutions

Ge

Hitachi

Hyundai Rotem

Johnson Electric

Kawasaki

Lynch

Magna

Mitsubishi

Nidec

