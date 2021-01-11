Global and Japan MRI RF-Shielded Doors Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan MRI RF-Shielded Doors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan MRI RF-Shielded Doors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an imaging technique that creates detailed images of the organs and tissues in the body with the help of a magnetic field and radio waves. Doors that blocks radio frequency electromagnetic radiation is also known as MRI RF-shielding doors. The shielding can reduce the coupling of radio waves, electromagnetic fields and electrostatic fields. A conductive enclosure used to block electrostatic fields is also known as a Faraday cage. Shielding devices made from steel also offer magnetic field shielding capability. The attenuation of steel enclosures is not as large as the ones provided by shields made from copper and aluminum.
Segment by Type, the MRI RF-Shielded Doors market is segmented into
Copper
Aluminum
Segment by Application, the MRI RF-Shielded Doors market is segmented into
OEMs
Aftermarket
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The MRI RF-Shielded Doors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the MRI RF-Shielded Doors market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and MRI RF-Shielded Doors Market Share Analysis
MRI RF-Shielded Doors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in MRI RF-Shielded Doors business, the date to enter into the MRI RF-Shielded Doors market, MRI RF-Shielded Doors product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Canon Medical Systems
Advanced Imaging Research
Biophan Technologies
Bruker
Esaote
Fonar
Hitachi Medical Systems
Mindray
Neusoft
Ningbo Jansen NMR Technology
