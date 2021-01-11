In this report, the Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-japan-hot-melt-adhesive-hma-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Hot melt adhesive (HMA), also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. The gun uses a continuous-duty heating element to melt the plastic glue, which the user pushes through the gun either with a mechanical trigger mechanism on the gun, or with direct finger pressure. The glue squeezed out of the heated nozzle is initially hot enough to burn and even blister skin. The glue is tacky when hot, and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying.
In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives. Volatile organic compounds are reduced or eliminated, and the drying or curing step is eliminated. Hot melt adhesives have long shelf life and usually can be disposed of without special precautions. Some of the disadvantages involve thermal load of the substrate, limiting use to substrates not sensitive to higher temperatures, and loss of bond strength at higher temperatures, up to complete melting of the adhesive. This can be reduced by using a reactive adhesive that after solidifying undergoes further curing e.g., by moisture (e.g., reactive urethanes and silicones), or is cured by ultraviolet radiation. Some HMAs may not be resistant to chemical attacks and weathering. HMAs do not lose thickness during solidifying; solvent-based adhesives may lose up to 50-70% of layer thickness during drying.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) QYR Global and Japan market.
The global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market size is projected to reach US$ 11010 million by 2026, from US$ 7500 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Scope and Market Size
Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is segmented into
EVA
SBC
MPO
APAO
Polyamides
Polyolefins
Polyurethanes
Segment by Application, the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is segmented into
Packaging Solutions
Nonwoven Hygiene Products
Furniture & Woodwork
Bookbinding
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Market Share Analysis
Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) business, the date to enter into the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market, Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
3M
Adhesive Direct
Adtek Malaysia
Arkema
Avery Dennison
Buhnen
Cherng Tay Technology
Daubert Chemical
Evans Adhesive
Hb Fuller
Helmitin Adhesives
Jowat
Klebchemie
Kms Adhesives
Sanyhot Adhesivos
Sealock
Sika
Tex Year Industries
Worthen Industries
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-japan-hot-melt-adhesive-hma-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com