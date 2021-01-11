Global and Japan Construction and Mining Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Construction and Mining Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Construction and Mining Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Construction equipment is used in construction of residential and non-residential buildings, such as roads, tunnels, bridges, and others.
Mining equipment is used in underground mining, drilling, and mineral processing, and surface mining. The reduction in manpower and elimination of necessity of explosions and bursting is possible using mining equipment. Technological advancements in construction and mining equipment help business owners to finish projects in stipulated time.
The global Construction and Mining Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 117150 million by 2026, from US$ 90900 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Construction and Mining Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction and Mining Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Construction and Mining Equipment market is segmented into
Loaders
Dozers
Excavators
Crushing
Pulverizing & Screening Equipment
Others
Segment by Application, the Construction and Mining Equipment market is segmented into
Infrastructure
Mineral Mining
Residential Building
Metal Mining
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Construction and Mining Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Construction and Mining Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Construction and Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis
Construction and Mining Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Construction and Mining Equipment business, the date to enter into the Construction and Mining Equipment market, Construction and Mining Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Atlas
Caterpillar
CNH
Hitachi
Joy
Komatsu
Liebherr
Terex
Volvo
Zoomlion
