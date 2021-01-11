Global and Japan Carbenicillin Disodium Salt Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carbenicillin is a bactericidal antibiotic belonging to the carboxypenicillin subgroup of the penicillins. It was discovered by scientists at Beecham and marketed as Pyopen. It has Gram-negative coverage which includes Pseudomonas aeruginosa but limited Gram-positive coverage. The carboxypenicillins are susceptible to degradation by beta-lactamase enzymes, although they are more resistant than ampicillin to degradation. Carbenicillin is also more stable at lower pH than ampicillin.

Carbenicillin Disodium Salt is a semi-synthetic penicillin antibiotic which interferes with final cell wall synthesis of susceptible bacteria. It is commonly used in place of ampicillin, reducing the occurrence of satellites. Used in plant transformation for the killing of Agrobacterium following co-cultivation of the bacteria with plant tissue.

Segment by Type, the Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market is segmented into

Powder Type

Liquid Type

Segment by Application, the Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market is segmented into

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Carbenicillin Disodium Salt Market Share Analysis

Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Carbenicillin Disodium Salt business, the date to enter into the Carbenicillin Disodium Salt market, Carbenicillin Disodium Salt product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Thermo Fisher

Sigma-Aldrich

Corning (Cellgro)

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Lonza

BD

HiMedia

Takara

CellGenix

Atlanta Biologicals

PromoCell

Zenbio

