Global and Japan Acidulants Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Acidulants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Acidulants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acidulants is a chemical compound commonly used as food acids and used as a food additive that gives a sharp or tart taste to food and beverages. Acidulants are also acted as a food preservative and inhibit the growth of the microbes. Acidulants control the acidity and pH of the food and beverage and also regulate flavor, color and moisture levels in food such as dairy products, meat, seafood, and candies. The acidulants can be organic, mineral acids, neutralizing agents, and buffering agents or bases. The acidulants selection depends upon the application of processed food. The Acidulants possesses the properties such as flavoring agent, preservatives, chelating agent, buffer, gelling agent and coagulating agent and used in various applications which boost the demand of the acidulants worldwide.

The global acidulants market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period as the demand of the acidulants is increasing from the food processing industry across the world. The consumption of the acidulants is increased as it acts as a preservative in food and beverages and can be the alternative to the cold supply chain, which boosts the demand of the acidulants market and drives the global acidulants market. Acidulants are working as a flavoring agent and gelling agents for the food products such as jam and candies and maintains pH and acidity in beverages and also drives the demand of the acidulants market.

The global Acidulants market size is projected to reach US$ 3055.2 million by 2026, from US$ 2395.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Acidulants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acidulants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Acidulants market is segmented into

Citric Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

Others

Segment by Application, the Acidulants market is segmented into

Dairy Food

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionary

Food Supplements

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Acidulants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Acidulants market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Acidulants Market Share Analysis

Acidulants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Acidulants business, the date to enter into the Acidulants market, Acidulants product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Brenntag Ingredients

Cargill

Hawkins Watts Limited

Tate& Lyle

Univar

Fuerst Day Lawson

Batory Foods

Sab hnub tuaj Foodchem

INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA

