Global and China Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Global and China Ultrasonic Testing Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ultrasonic testing is a type of non-destructive testing (NDT). NDT is a method of finding discontinuity in test material without harming the material. Ultrasonic testing machine uses high-frequency sound energy to conduct examinations and make measurements. The frequency used for ultrasonic testing is in the range of 500 KHz to 20 MHz. High accuracy, reliability, reproduction of output, material characterization, absence of potential health hazards, and lack of damage to the test material are some of the advantages of using ultrasonic testing equipment.

Ultrasonic Testing Machine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultrasonic Testing Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Conventional UT Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Phased Array (PA) Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Energy

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing and Machinery

Automotive

Railways

Others

The Ultrasonic Testing Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ultrasonic Testing Machine market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Ultrasonic Testing Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ultrasonic Testing Machine business, the date to enter into the Ultrasonic Testing Machine market, Ultrasonic Testing Machine product introduction, recent developments, etc.

GE Measurement & Control(US)

Olympus(Japan)

Sonatest(UK)

Sonotron NDT(Israel)

Karldeutsch(Germany)

Proceq(Swiss)

Zetec(US)

Kropus(Russia)

Centurion NDT(US)

Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US)

Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan)

Modsonic(India)

RYOSHO(Japan)

KJTD(Japan)

Novotest(Ukraine)

Dakota Ultrasonics(US)

Mitech(China)

Siui(China)

Nantong YouLian(China)

Doppler(China)

Suzhou Fuerte(China)

Kairda(China)

Testech Group(China)

