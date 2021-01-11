Global and China Pup Joint Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Pup Joint market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Pup Joint market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A pup joint is a pipe of non-standard length used to adjust the length of tubular strings to its exact requirement.

The oil & gas segment holds maximum share in the global pup joint market. Economic growth and high demand for electricity has increased the demand for offshore exploration and production activities worldwide.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Pup Joint Market

This report focuses on global and China Pup Joint QYR Global and China market.

The global Pup Joint market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Pup Joint Scope and Market Size

Pup Joint market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pup Joint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pup Joint market is segmented into

by Technology

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

by Product Type

Crossover Pup Joint

Drill Pipe Pup Joint

Tubing Pup Joint

Segment by Application, the Pup Joint market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Mining

Construction

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pup Joint market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pup Joint market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pup Joint Market Share Analysis

Pup Joint market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Pup Joint business, the date to enter into the Pup Joint market, Pup Joint product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

National Oilwell Varco

Anvil International

AZZ Inc

Sledgehammer Oil Tools

Forum Energy Technologies

Texas Pipe Works

Oil Country Tubular Limited

Stewart Tubular Product

TPS-Technitube Rohrenwerke GmbH

Mid-Continent

WestCan Oilfield Supply

Tejas Tubular

Hengshui Weijia Petroleum Equipment

TaiXing Shiji Dongfang Machinery

Sandong Metal Industry

