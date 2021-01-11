Global and China Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polyaluminium Chloride or Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industri
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) Market
This report focuses on global and China Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) QYR Global and China market.
The global Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) Scope and Market Size
Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented into
PAC Liquid
PAC Solid
Segment by Application, the Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented into
Industrial Water Treatment
Municipal Water Treatment
Paper Making
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Share Analysis
Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) business, the date to enter into the Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) market, Polyaluminium Chloride (PAC) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Kemira
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Taki Chemical Co., Ltd.
GK FINECHEM
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
Hengyang Jianheng Industry
Shandong Zhongke Tianze
Weifang Tenor Chemical
PT Lautan Luas Tbk
CCM Chemicals
Xantara Sdn Bhd
Gongyi Yuqing
Lvyuan Chem
Jinlei Chemical
ASM Chemical Industries
Henan Fengbai Industrial
THAI PAC Industry Company
