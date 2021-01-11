Global and China OCTG Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China OCTG market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China OCTG market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns. Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion. Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30 ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.

The global OCTG market size is projected to reach US$ 56480 million by 2026, from US$ 40690 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

OCTG market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global OCTG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the OCTG market is segmented into

Tubing

Casing

Drill Pipe

Segment by Application, the OCTG market is segmented into

Onshore

Offshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The OCTG market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the OCTG market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and OCTG Market Share Analysis

OCTG market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in OCTG business, the date to enter into the OCTG market, OCTG product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Nippon Steel

Vallourec

Tenaris

Sumitomo Metal Corporation

National Oilwell Varco

Tmk Group

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ILJIN Steel

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe

